Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s one-day ‘peace fast’ ended on Sunday afternoon with no announcement of farm loan waivers or increase in minimum support price — key demands of protesting farmers.

The CM had on Saturday evening said he would continue to fast till peace is restored.

Chouhan had launched his fast on Saturday afternoon in Bhopal’s Dusshera Maidan for “restoration of peace”. The move was widely seen as an attempt to placate angry farmers days after six people were killed in police firing during an agitation in the state’s Mandsaur district.

Chouhan had launched the fast with wife Sadhana on his side and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi behind him in BHEL's Dusshera ground. Hours later, he had met farmers’ delegations along with the families of those who were killed in the Mandsaur violence.

Ahead of Chouhan’s fast, his agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen had ruled out extending farm loan waivers, saying the government didn’t charge interest, hence wouldn’t waive off loans. “Why would we waive off farm loans if we are not charging the farmers any interest,” Bisen had told reporters, adding that it would be unfair to those who were regularly paying interest.

The Congress has dubbed the fast as a “nautanki (drama)” with party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia set to launch a 72-hour ‘satyagraha’ for farmers’ rights from June 14.

An organisation of farmers had said on Saturday that they will continue the agitation till their demands, including loan waiver and better price of their produce, are met.

Earlier, the farmers had said that the stir, which started on June 1 and saw the death of six persons in police firing, will last till June 10.

