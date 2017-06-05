Shocked at Raids on Prannoy Roy's House, Tweets Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over CBI raids at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s residence in New Delhi on Monday.

“Shocked at the raids on Dr @PrannoyRoyNDTV's house. He is highly respected and reputed. Disturbing trend,” she tweeted.

The raids were conducted at Roy’s residence at Greater Kailash-1 in New Delhi and in Dehradun for causing an alleged loss of Rs 38 crore to a private bank. The loan was for a corporation named RRPR holdings Pvt Ltd.

However, NDTV, in an official statement, refuted claims being made by CBI and termed the raids “concerted harassment” based on “old endless false accusations.”

“This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations. NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India,” stated NDTV.

Prannoy Roy had founded the TV network with Radhika Roy in 1988.