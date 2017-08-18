Shoe Hurled at Sessions Judge For Acquitting 2 Murder Accused

A man on Friday hurled a shoe at a judge in the Saket court complex here, apparently upset over the acquittal of two persons in a case of alleged murder.The shoe was thrown at Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Sharma by the man, a relative of the murder victim, a court official said.The official, who narrated the incident on condition of anonymity, said the incident happened when the judge was hearing another case.The judge was not hit by the shoe and was unhurt, he said.Manoj Kumar, 34, was immediately arrested and an FIR was lodged against him at the Saket police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.Manoj was a cousin of the victim in the murder case in which the judge had pulled up the police for a shoddy probe and acquitted two accused on August 11. The court official said the man was apparently angry over their acquittal.