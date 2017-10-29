Should Aadhaar Linking Deadline Be Extended for All? SC to Examine Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Monday examine if linking of Aadhaar to various schemes should be mandatory and whether the deadline should be extended till March 31, 2018, for everyone and not just those who do not have the biometric ID yet.The central government had told the court last week that deadline for linking Aadhaar to various programmes will be extended from December 31 to March 31, next year. The extension, however, was only applicable to those who do not have an Aadhaar and will enroll now. For everyone else, the deadline would remain December 31.The apex court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to consider whether this deadline should be extended for all. The government will inform its decision to the court on Monday.The government had earlier asked the court to defer the hearing in the case because a committee was looking into drafting a data protection law. It stated that according to the Right to Privacy verdict, the judges had left this matter for expert determination so that a robust regime of data protection framework could be devised.The next meeting of the expert committee is slated to be held on November 7, 2017.Several petitions, challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes and notifications to link it with mobile numbers and bank accounts, are pending in the apex court.Among those is the one filed by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, which has challenged the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar must for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.The plea will also be heard on Monday by a bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan along with another petition filed by social activist Raghav Tankha challenging the linking of Aadhaar with mobile phones.