Show-cause Notice to Hindu Mahasabha Over Nathuram Godse Statue

The district administration on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha for installing a Nathuram Godse idol inside their office in Bhopal.Additional district magistrate Shivraj Singh Verma sent the notice to the outfit’s vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj. It said that the group had established the statue, performed puja and termed the place a “temple” without authorisation.The administration said that the act violated a 2001 law on establishing a temple and sought a reply from Bharadwaj within five days. The ADM said that the structure should be demolished and warned of ex-parte action if he failed to turn up.A defiant Bharadwaj, however, told News18 that there was no violation of any law as one is free to do anything inside one’s property. “I am a law abiding citizen and I would furnish the reply shortly,” he said.The Mahasabha had also asked for land from the district administration for a temple dedicated to the Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin in the city, but their plea was not entertained.On Congress leader Manak Agrawal’s statement that after any Godse temple would be demolished by the party once it returned to power in the state, Bharadwaj asked why Godse was not slapped with treason after he killed Mahatma Gandhi and was simply booked for murder.Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Congress workers stormed into Habibganj police station and demanded a zero FIR against the Hindu Mahasabha workers. Police accepted their application but did not register a case.