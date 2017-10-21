Siddaramaiah Criticises Ananth Hegde Over Tipu Jayanti Row, Says Event Being Made a Political Issue

Karnataka Chief Minister hit back at Union minister of state for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde's public refusal to be a part of events marking the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan.“As part of the government, he shouldn’t have written it,” Siddaramaiah said. "It is being made into a political issue. There were four wars against British and Tipu fought them all,” he added.Earlier, Hegde wrote to CM Siddaramaiah's secretary asking the government not to include his name with anything related to Tipu Jayanti, which is to be held on November 10. Hegde had in 2016 condemned the state government’s plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, former ruler of princely state of Mysuru.“Tipu Sultan was a tyrant. He massacred thousands of Hindus and committed atrocities on the people of Kodagu,” Hegde had said.Meanwhile, the incumbent Congress government claims that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter and that celebrating his birthday is not minority appeasement as is being claimed by the BJP.