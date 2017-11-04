Sikh Boy Beaten Up by Classmate in Washington, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 4, 2017

The alleged beating of a Sikh boy in Washington State has got the attention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has asked the Indian Embassy in US for a report on the incident.According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent."I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident," Swaraj said in a tweet.