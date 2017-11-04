GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sikh Boy Beaten Up by Classmate in Washington, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

The 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2017, 11:12 AM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: The alleged beating of a Sikh boy in Washington State has got the attention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has asked the Indian Embassy in US for a report on the incident.

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

"I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident," Swaraj said in a tweet.


