Sikkim Police File FIR Against WB CID for Killing GJM Activist

A Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) activist was allegedly killed by the West Bengal CID, who also arrested 10 close aides of Bimal Gurung, in South Sikkim’s Namchi. It is also alleged that the unit entered the neighbouring state to conduct raids without informing their counterparts.The victim has been identified as Dawa Bhutia, a resident of Dhobi Khola in Kalimpong’s Pedong area. His body has been sent to Namchi hospital for post-mortem.Speaking to News18, South Sikkim Superintendent of Police Pratap Pradhan said, “Bengal CID officers entered Sikkim posing as tourists and later arrested several GJM leaders and supporters without valid documents. One Dawa Bhutia was killed in the operation.”“Officially, they should have informed us before conducting any such operation. They told the Sikkim Border police that they wanted to go to Ravangla as tourists. This is a gross violation as far as Sikkim’s security is concerned,” he said.The Sikkim south district police have lodged a FIR against Kalimpong West Bengal superintendent and his team under IPC section 302 for killing Dawa Bhutia. A case also has been registered at Namchi police station against Bengal CID for entering Sikkim with the sole motive of killing a person.Earlier in the day, Bengal CID had issued a look out notice against GJM Chief Bimal Gurung for instigating violence, rioting, killing, explosions and arson in last two months.