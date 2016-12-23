Silent Procession by AIADMK Women to Pay Homage to Jayalalithaa

Madurai: Around 1,500 women AIADMK members on Friday took out a silent procession in this temple city to pay homage to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The participants, including functionaries of women's wing of AIADMK, were led by wife of Tamil Nadu Minister Seller K Raj, who hails from Madurai.

Some of the women who took part in the procession told PTI that 'nobody can be equal to Mama (Jayalalithaa)'.

Political observers said women owed their allegiance to the departed leader for a variety of reasons.

This was the first big show by the ruling party in the city after the demise of Jayalalithaa on December 5 and the participants exhibited total discipline and observed silence as they marched through the Masai Street.