SIM Cards Being Sold in Goa Like 'Onions and Potatoes', Says State DGP

Panaji: Criminal elements are easily procuring mobile phone SIM cards in Goa and telecom companies must tighten their verification process to curb their misuse, the state's police chief has said.

"Criminals are very easily obtaining SIM cards by submitting forged documents. They produce somebody else's photographs, name and even signature to procure SIM cards," Director General of Police Muktesh Chander told reporters on Friday.

Representatives of telecommunication companies opt for verification of the address and other details of customers over phone. They often avoid personal visits to verify these details, which is in violation of norms, he said.

The DGP said SIM cards are being sold across the tourist state like "onions and potatoes" due to which they are readily available to criminals.

"Non-implementation of know your customer (KYC) requirement is eventually helping criminal-minded people. Sometimes it becomes very difficult to identify and trace the actual subscriber," the DGP said. "We have asked companies/dealers/agents to ensure SIM cards don't fall in wrong hands," Chander said.