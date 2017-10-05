Simultala (SAV), Jamui Main Entrance Exam Result 2017 Declared at biharboard.ac.in

Simultala (SAV) Main Entrance Exam Result 2017 has been published by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website -. The Board had successfully conducted the Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya (SAV) Main entrance examination on August 13th 2017 at 10 test centres in Patna, Bihar for the candidates who had cleared the Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya Preliminary examination that was held in April 2017. A total of 19477 had appeared for the Prelims out of which 657 students had qualified for the Mains for Class VI, 620 qualified for the Class VII and 631 qualified for the Mains entrance exam for Class IX.It is notable that only 120 students, including 60 girls, can be accommodated in each class as per the admissions scheme. Therefore candidates who clear the Mains entrance exam will be considered for admission to Class VI, VII and IX in the state. Candidates who had appeared for the Mains entrance exam can follow the instructions below to check their result:Step 1: Visit the official website -Step 2: Click on ‘Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya Main Entrance Examination 2017 Result’Step 3: It will take you to another page -Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and click on SearchStep 5: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya (SAV) was established in the year 2010 in the district of Jamui, Bihar. SAV is known for producing 30 toppers out of 31 in Top 10 students of the Bihar School Examination Board in 2015. The admission process is quite competitive and students have to clear the Preliminary and Main Entrance Exam to be a part of SAV, Jamui.The school follows 4 Formative Assessments, 2 Summative Assessments and CGPA system to grade students and gauge their academic progress.