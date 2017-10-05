Election Commissioner OP Rawat took everyone by surprise when he said that the Election Commission of India is ready to hold simultaneous polls — Lok Sabha and Assemblies — from 2018. In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, he explains the idea of ‘one nation, one poll’.That is not our domain. As Election Commission our job is to conduct free and fair polls. The lawmakers and other stakeholders must brainstorm and come on a consensus. They must all be on board. Unless lawmakers amend the Constitution and carry out other legal changes, it can’t happen.It will require comprehensive amendments. There hasn’t been a study on what provisions need to be amended. All aspects need to be looked at for making ‘one nation, one poll’ to become a reality.Constitution needs to be amended. The new conditions need to be accommodated and provided for. What happens if one or two states fall out of cycle? All such circumstances need to be provided for.Exactly. In a democratic set up, anytime a No Confidence motion can be passed. This is the key problem that needs to be dealt with. A framework needs to be built around it.Holding simultaneous elections would help us save costs, especially for the political parties which will have to spend on campaign only once. More importantly, for every election, model code of conduct poses several constraints for smooth governance. With ‘one nation, one poll’, there won’t be need for multiple rounds of model code of conduct. Governments feel constrained in policy formation once MCC is imposed. All that will be avoided.The lawmakers have to come together and decide whether the amendments can be put in place. That’s how it will work.If that happens, we are prepared.