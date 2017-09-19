GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Singer Yesudas Given Permission to Visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

K J Yesudas, who had given a declaration that he believes in Hindu faith, was given the nod after a meeting of the temple’s administrative committee.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:September 19, 2017, 1:52 PM IST
File photo of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. (Kerala Tourism)
Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned singer K J Yesudas, who is a Christian by birth, was on Monday granted permission to visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here.

Yesudas, who had given a declaration that he believes in Hindu faith, was given the nod after a meeting of the temple’s administrative committee.

Sources said the meeting was attended by temple tantri (head priest), periya nambi (chief priest), executive officer and other members of the committee.

Some temples in Kerala do not allow entry of non-Hindus. They can enter the premises by seeking permission of temple authorities and furnishing a declaration that they believe in Hindu faith and ready to follow temple traditions.

Yesudas had earlier been denied entry into the famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur in Thrissur district and Kadampuzha Devi temple in Malappuram for being a non-Hindu. However, Yesudas has been a regular visitor to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala at Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and Mookambika temple at Kollur in Karnataka.

He has also rendered numerous devotional songs in praise of Hindu Gods.

The noted singer is likely to visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on September 30.​
