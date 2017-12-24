Six CRPF Personnel Injured in Highway Accident
Representative picture.
Jammu: At least six CRPF personnel were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The CRPF personnel were travelling in a private cab from Kupwara district of north Kashmir to Jammu on Saturday when its driver lost control over the vehicle on reaching Kheri, a police official said.
He said the vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in injuries to six personnel who were evacuated to hospital by rescuers.
Condition of one the injured jawans was stated to be serious and was admitted in Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said.
