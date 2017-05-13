DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Six Indians Are The First to Conquer Mount Everest This Season
Image for Representational Purposes. (Photo courtesy: AP)
Kathmandu: Six Indian climbers reached the top of Mount Everest on Saturday, the first group to summit the world's highest peak this season.
The team reached the peak from the northern Tibet side of the mountain on Saturday morning, with the first climber summiting at 8:20 am (5:50am IST) and the rest of the group following shortly after.
The busy spring climbing season on Everest runs from late April to May when a narrow window of good weather opens allowing climbers to reach the top of the world.
But so far high winds, fresh snowfall and unusually cold temperatures have forced most teams to delay their summit attempts.
On the busier south side, a team of highly skilled rope fixers are still waiting for a period of good weather to lay the ropes to the summit.
The season has already been hit by two deaths — experienced Swiss climber Ueli Steck who died in late April while on an acclimatisation climb and 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan who died while attempting to reclaim his title as the world's oldest person to summit Everest.
Last year, five people lost their lives on the world's highest peak, while 443 successfully summited from the Nepal side and another 197 made it to the top from the north side in Tibet.
