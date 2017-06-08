Six Lakh Indians Holding on to Hope in Qatar Amid Gulf Crisis

New Delhi: The desert kingdom of Qatar is no stranger to strained relations with other Gulf countries. But the current crisis, which was triggered by seven countries severing ties with Qatar after accusing it of funding terrorism, is far more serious. And the Indian diaspora of more than 6 lakh people, in a country with 26 lakh population, is anxious, if not panicked.

Qatar is powered, to a certain extent, by investments made by Indian natives and also by thousands of those who work in construction and hospitality sectors.

“There is no widespread panic. People are anxious, but that is expected,” said OV Musthafa, director of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department (NORKA) and a leading Indian businessman in Dubai.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Calls Qatar Emir as Efforts Build to End Crisis

With its wealth fund placed at a staggering $335 billion, Qatar’s per capita GDP is at $129,726, highest in the world.

Musthafa was, however, quick to add that the anxiety among people was something to be concerned about. “The stalemate, if it continues for another 15 days or so, will spell trouble. People have already started stocking up household items, food items, etc before they run out,” he said.

Qatar has only one land border with Saudi Arabia, on whose call the other Gulf nations decided to cut all diplomatic ties with it. This border is the only route for Qataris to get their supply of daily items like milk, sugar, meat products, etc. Indians in Qatar are worried about supplies running out in no time.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Licence

“As of now, supermarkets have all sorts of products. But a week ago, if it took us half an hour to buy something from a supermarket, now it takes four hours,” said Jose Jacob, a resident of Doha.

Local news reports also suggest that supermarkets in Doha are witnessing long queues ever since the isolation of Qatar.

Jacob’s views were met by Shoaib Ur Rehman, who lives in Doha with his family. “There is stuff in the supermarket, but there have been changes. Now, everyone wants milk in tetra packs that lasts longer than the usual, fresh milk,” he said.

ALSO READ | Wading into Saudi-Qatar Rift, Trump Says his Visit Already 'Paying off'

Indian government has sensed this anxiety among its natives. Three days after Qatar was isolated by the Gulf, the Indian embassy in Doha, on Wednesday, released an advisory, promising that it was doing everything possible to make sure that Indians were safe.

“The Qatari authorities have conveyed that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that normal life, including supplies of food items, is not affected,” said the advisory. Reports have also suggested that the Indian government has offered to send in supplies to Qatar.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Says Arab Leaders Warned him Qatar Financed Radicalism

Additionally, despite the political upheaval, Indians News18 spoke to said that their immediate business prospects were still intact. “Most of the supplies for industries here come from Saudi. Even if it is not from Saudi, it comes via Saudi. While we have sufficient material for now, we don’t know about the future,” Jacob said. Hope for a patch up among the Arab nations sooner than later, he said, was all that Indians in Qatar were holding on to.