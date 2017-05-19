Six Lynched Over Suspicion of Child Lifting in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Six people were lynched by villagers in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on the suspicion that they were part of child stealing gangs.

PTI reported that the incidents took place on Thursday under Rajnagar police station area, following which angry locals torched two police vehicles.

Superintendent of Police (City) Prasant Anand said three people were lynched by villagers who suspected them of being child lifters in Nagadih on Thursday night.

Two of the victims were identified as Uttam Kumar Verma, a resident of Jugsalai, and Ganesh Kumar Gupta of Bagbera, the SP said, adding that the identity of another victim could not be established.

An old woman was also seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

When a police team reached the spot, agitated villagers started pelting stones at them, injuring some policemen. Two vehicles were also damaged.

“A police picket has been posted to maintain law and order,” Anand said.

Earlier on Thursday, two people were beaten to death in Sosomoli village, while another was lynched in Shobhapur village by the locals, DIG (Kolhan region) Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The DIG said some of the villagers were identified and action would be taken after investigation.

The incidents come a week after two people were beaten to death and as many injured by a mob on suspicion that they were child lifters in Jadugora, East Singhbhum district.

(With PTI inputs)