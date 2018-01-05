Six Missing After Avalanche Hits Cab in Kashmir’s Kupwara
The cab was on its way from Kupwara to Karnah when the mishap took place around 4pm.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Srinagar: Six passengers went missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday evening after the cab they were travelling in was hit by a snow avalanche.
Police said that the six people, including three women, are believed to be trapped under a huge mound of snow and rescue efforts are underway. Two people - a 10-year-old boy and the cab driver - have already been rescued, they said.
The cab was on its way from Kupwara to Karnah when the mishap took place around 4pm. The 70-km long surface link connecting the two places usually remains closed for at least three months in the winters, but was opened for traffic in January after remaining closed the previous month.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
