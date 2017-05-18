Six-year-old Girl Battles for Life After Stepfather Rapes Her

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl is battling for her life at AIIMS after allegedly being raped by her stepfather in South Delhi's Saket area.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Haryana's Rohtak district.

The girl has suffered internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

A woman in the neighborhood saw the girl bleeding and informed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on its 181 women helpline.

The commission sent its team, including a counsellor, and also informed the police.

"When the DCW team reached the minor's house, they saw that the girl was in pain and bleeding. Meanwhile, the police also reached her house and took the girl and her parents to a police station along with the woman who had informed the DCW about the incident," a DCW statement said.

The girl in her statement said that her stepfather took her to his workplace and allegedly sexually assaulted her. She alleged that he beat her up and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

"The father said he committed the gruesome act under the influence of alcohol. He is a caretaker of a house in Saket. He had sexually assaulted her couple of days ago too," the statement said.

The accused had married the girl's mother a year ago. "The girl's condition is very serious. Her private parts are infected with pus and according to the doctors, she will have to undergo a surgery. Taking note of the seriousness of the crime, the judge appointed for this case reached AIIMS to record the minor's statement," the DCW said.

DCW members also visited the girl at AIIMS and counseled the girl.

"The accused should be immediately hanged. It isextremely unfortunate that our girls are not secure even in their own houses," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

She urged the government to formulate a policy to protect children who are abused in their own houses and provide them with a safe environment.