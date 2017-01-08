Skill Programme for Indians Going Abroad for Work: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government will soon launch a skill development programme for young Indians seeking jobs abroad.

"We will shortly launch a skill development programme, the Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana, targeted at Indian youth seeking overseas employment," the Prime Minister said at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2017.

Modi flashed a PIO (Person of Indian origin) card to say it supersedes the individual's passport -- as far as his ties to India are concerned.

When the PIO card is seen, "we don't see the colour of the passport but the blood ties", Modi said to huge applause.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa, Modi said this day marked the return to India of one of the greatest Pravasis and that his government's priority was to convert "brain drain" into brain gain".

"NRIs and PIO have made outstanding contributions. Among them are politicians of great stature, scientists of repute, outstanding doctors, brilliant educationists, economists, journalists, musicians, engineers, bankers and did I mention our well known technology professionals," Modi said.