SKU BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA 2nd Sem & B.Ed 1st Sem Results 2017 Declared at skuniversity.ac.in

SKU UG 2nd Semester Results for BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA and 1st Semester Results for B.Ed 2017 have been declared by the Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), Anantapur on its official website - skuniversity.ac.in.These exams were conducted in the month of May and June 2017.The University has released the results of 2nd semester for its Under Graduate Degree courses in Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Business Administration along with the results of 1st semester of Bachelor of Education. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can check their results by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website of Sri Krishnadevaraya University - http://www.skuniversity.ac.in/: Click on UG Exams at the end of the homepage in the footer. It will take you to http://skugexams.in/: For Second Semester UG results for BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA, click onII Sem BA/BSc/BCom/BBA DEGREE EXAMINATIONS :: May - 2017OrFor First Semester B.Ed results, click onB.Ed First Sem Results: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Submit: Download your result and take a printout of the sameThe candidates who are not satisfied with their results can wait for the revaluation notice and apply for the same. Candidates who have failed to clear any subject can apply for re-appear exams once the notification and date for Supplementary Exams is shared.The candidates will receive Mark Sheets from the University shortly, meanwhile candidates who have cleared the exams can follow the process to apply for next semesters.