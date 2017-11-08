GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Smog Leads to Over 24 Car Pile-up on Yamuna Expressway, Many Injured

Video footage, shot by an eyewitness, shows vehicles crashed into each other on Wednesday morning, with people helping the injured out of the pile-up.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 8, 2017, 1:16 PM IST
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway saw a major pile-up as nearly two dozen cars, including a bus, crashed into each other due to the smog in the national capital region. The injured have been admitted to various nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

The incident was first reported near the stretch situated nine miles from Dankaur police circle in Greater Noida. Meanwhile, the Expressway stretch under Mahavan police circle in Mathura also witnessed cars crashing into each other near the 125 milestone.

Locals allege that the police reached the spot two hours after the incident.
