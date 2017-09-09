Smoke in Drukair Plane, Passengers Evacuated at Kolkata Airport

: A Paro-bound Drukair plane, with 68 passengers and crew members on board, was evacuated after the commander received information of smoke being emitted from the aircraft at the airport in Kolkata on Saturday.All the 61 passengers were deplaned at the tarmac itself through emergency chutes soon after the push back of the aircraft this morning, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport director Atul Dikshit said.According to an Indian Coast Guard release in Kolkata, its Commandant K R Arjun and Deputy Commandant Pankaj Mishra, who were at its hanger, saw smoke being emitted from the aircraft soon after it was pushed back for taxiing and alerted the authorities.Coast Guard officials provided first-aid to approximately 20 passengers with bruises, cuts and sprains, it said. The Coast Guard rushed its ambulance unit and duty team, and provided assistance to the passengers and the crew and guided them to a safe apron area, the release added.Subsequently, support team of the Airports Authority of India reached the spot and took over the formalities of evacuating passengers and further necessary clearances. The airport fire fighting team could not immediately ascertain the cause of the smoke, the airport director said said.The Airbus A319 had 61 passengers and seven crew members on board, a source said, adding that the aircraft was grounded for further inspection.Airline officials were not immediately available for comments.