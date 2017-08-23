In a major relief for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld a CBI court’s decision to discharge him in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case.The court said prima facie there was no evidence against Vijayan, adding that several power ministers interacted with SNC-Lavalin but the CBI made only Vijayan an accused.The case dates back to 1995 when Vijayan was the state’s power minister. The CBI had accused him of influencing a Rs 374 crore deal to renovate three hydro-power projects — at Pallivasal, Shenkulam and Panniyar — in favour of Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin.It was alleged that the contract caused a loss to the state exchequer. A CAG report in 2005 had also mentioned the loss and held that the deal did not yield gains due to “technical defects” in the equipment renovated and that the very objective of improvement in power generation could not be achieved since there was no improvement in the efficiency of the machines.A CBI court in the state capital had discharged Vijayan in the case on November 5, 2013, following which the central probe agency approached the high court and filed a revision petition.