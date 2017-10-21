Social Media Responsible for Radicalisation in J&K, Says Gen Bipin Rawat

: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday blamed social media for the rise in radicalisation among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and said it was being tackled with a "lot of seriousness".Rawat, on a day-long visit in Jammu, also brushed aside the issue of alleged braid chopping incidents in the state as a "routine matter" which the civil administration and the police would deal with."Radicalisation is taking place. It is a worldwide phenomenon that radicalisation is taking place. We are addressing it with a lot of seriousness," Rawat told eportershere when asked about radicalisation in the Kashmir Valley.Rawat, while speaking on the sidelines of a function where he presented the President's Standards to 47 Armoured Regiment, said that the Jammu and Kashmir government, the police, the administration and everybody was concerned about radicalisation."We are trying to ensure that people are being weaned away from this kind of radicalisation," he said. The Army chief blamed the social media for the radicalisation of people, particularly the youth in the state."It (radicalisation) is happening mainly because of the social media," he said.Asked if the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids were aimed at mellowing down the separatists in the Valley and giving a jolt to the stone pelters, Rawat said, "When the whole of the government approach is adopted then every aspect and every machinery of the government is to play a part and whatever success the NIA raids have achieved will emerge in the near future."On the challenge being faced by the government and the security agencies due to the alleged braid chopping incidents which have triggered violent protests in the state, Rawat said, "Why do you see it as a challenge."It has been happening in other parts of the country and now it has started happening in Kashmir as well, the Army chief said."We don't see it as a challenge. It is a routine matter. Civil administration and police is taking action into it and it will be foiled," he said.Asked if the separatists were taking advantage of this to trigger turmoil in the Valley, he said the role of the media was important to uncover the truth behind it.