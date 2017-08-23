GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Soha Ali Khan Prepares For Motherhood With Yoga

Soha Ali Khan reveals that she is practicing Yoga to maintain her health during pregnancy.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2017, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Soha Ali Khan Prepares For Motherhood With Yoga
Image: Soha Ali Khan official Twiiter
Mumbai:Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is in the pink of health during and even after her pregnancy.

"Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals," Soha posted on Twitter.



Along with her is an image in which she is seen showing off her baby bump as she performs a yoga posture, wearing a bright bustier and yoga pants. She looks stylish and seems to be taking yoga seriously.

Soha just last week had a baby shower and awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.