Soha Ali Khan Prepares For Motherhood With Yoga

Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is in the pink of health during and even after her pregnancy."Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals," Soha posted on Twitter.Along with her is an image in which she is seen showing off her baby bump as she performs a yoga posture, wearing a bright bustier and yoga pants. She looks stylish and seems to be taking yoga seriously.Soha just last week had a baby shower and awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu.