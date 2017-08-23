Soha Ali Khan Prepares For Motherhood With Yoga
Soha Ali Khan reveals that she is practicing Yoga to maintain her health during pregnancy.
Image: Soha Ali Khan official Twiiter
Mumbai:Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is in the pink of health during and even after her pregnancy.
"Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals," Soha posted on Twitter.
Along with her is an image in which she is seen showing off her baby bump as she performs a yoga posture, wearing a bright bustier and yoga pants. She looks stylish and seems to be taking yoga seriously.
Soha just last week had a baby shower and awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu.
"Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals," Soha posted on Twitter.
Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals pic.twitter.com/euWGjoFfO0— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 22, 2017
Along with her is an image in which she is seen showing off her baby bump as she performs a yoga posture, wearing a bright bustier and yoga pants. She looks stylish and seems to be taking yoga seriously.
Soha just last week had a baby shower and awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu.