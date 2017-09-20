GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Soldier Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Keran Sector

An Army official said that "necessary and adequate" response has been given to the Pakistani firing.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2017, 3:57 PM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: A soldier was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An Army official said that "necessary and adequate" response has been given to the Pakistani firing.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the early hours today. One soldier was injured in the incident," the Army official said.

The injured jawan was airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.
