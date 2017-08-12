Soldier Killed in Firing Along LoC as Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Again
Pakistan army initiated the unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts around 5 pm on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.
Jammu: An Army jawan was killed on Saturday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
He said the Pakistan army initiated the unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts around 5 pm. “The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.
In the exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar (42), resident of Madhya Pradesh, was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.
Tomar, who hailed from Tarsana village in Morena district in MP, is survived by his wife Omavati Devi, a son and a daughter, the spokesman said. "He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.
