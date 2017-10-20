Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar has resigned citing personal reasons. Sources said Kumar sent a letter regarding this to the Law Ministry on Friday morning.“I have resigned due to personal reasons. I am not being able to give time to my family,” Kumar told CNN-News18. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is believed to be the top runner for the post.Earlier, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had also resigned citing similar reasons.Kumar was appointed as the Solicitor General in June 2014. He had been a counsel for the Gujarat government and amicus curiae in several cases in the Supreme Court. Among the cases he represented were the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.Kumar had also represented then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case pending in a Bangalore court.​