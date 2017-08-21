Solution to Doklam Standoff to be Found Soon, Says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said a solution to the ongoing standoff between India and China at Doklam would be found soon and hoped that Beijing would make a positive move in this regard.He was speaking at a a function of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)."There will be a solution soon and I am sure China will make a positive move," he said.The home minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace.However, Singh made it clear that Indian security forces were capable of defending the country's territories."Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," he said.The ITBP guards the 4,057 km long Sino-Indian border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.China has been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, have carried a barrage of critical articles on the Dokalam stand- off slamming India.