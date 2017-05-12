Somnath Bharti Beat, Harassed And Abused Wife: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was told by the police on Friday that former state law minister and AAP Leader Somnath Bharti used to harass, beat and abuse his wife Lipika Mitra.

Mitra had moved the court to cancel his bail in a domestic violence case.

PTI reported The submission was made by the Delhi Police before Justice I S Mehta, who is hearing Mitra's plea seeking cancellation of Bharti's bail on several grounds, including that the trial court had not applied its mind while granting the relief to the AAP legislator.

The police, which has filed its affidavit following the court's direction, also submitted that the AIIMS medical board has opined that the scars on the woman's body could be due to dog bites and burn injuries.

"Somnath Bharti used to harass, beat and abuse the petitioner (wife) from the very beginning of the marriage, despite having knowledge about the frail health conditions of the petitioner," police said.

"The medical record produced by the petitioner was examined and verified and it shows that she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension at the time of pregnancy," it said.

The MLA, who was granted bail on October 7, 2015, had denied the allegations levelled against him by his wife. Lipika had moved the high court challenging the bail order, saying it was almost like a verdict and the trial court had relied on the case diary which allegedly should not have been done at that stage.

She had lodged a case of domestic violence and attempt to murder against her husband.

The AAP leader was arrested in the wee hours of September 29, 2015 after the Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender.

