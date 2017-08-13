Son of Manipur's Ex-Minister Dies; Sister Alleges Foul Play

The son of Manipur's former education minister has died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the second floor of a restaurant in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Sunday.Siddharth, 19, was the son of former education minister of Manipur M Okendru, they said.Around 4:10 PM on Saturday, the police were informed that a man fell from the second floor of a restaurant, said a senior police officer.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.Siddharth's sister has alleged a foul play in the incident.So far, the police have not found any eyewitnesses.They were scanning the CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events that led to his death.