Son Spends Three Days With Dead Mother in Bengal, Thought She was 'Asleep'

: A middle-aged-man, reportedly mentally ill, spent three days with his dead mother in West Bengal's Durgapur town of Midnapore district.The incident came to light when neighbors complained to police of foul smell emanating from Indradeep Nandi’s apartment.The police rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of Indradeep’s mother Sananda Nandi (72) lying in a bed.Inquiry revealed that Indradeep was having some serious neurological problem and he could not understand that his mother had passed away.“My mother was not talking to me for the last three days. I thought she is sleeping and I didn’t disturb her,” Indradeep told police.He said, “I cooked food for her, but she didn’t eat anything in the last three days. I thought she was sleeping, and I also used to sleep in the same bed with my mother.”His sister-in-law, Mukta Nandi, and his brother, Indraneel, live in the same locality. They confirmed to police that Indradeep was having some mental issue, and therefore, it was possible for him not to understand that the mother had died.Her body was sent for the post mortem and Indradeep was sent to a Psychiatrist for a preliminary health check-up.It was learned that the local police came down heavily on his elder brother Indraneel for leaving his elderly mother with Indradeep – who is mentally ill.This is not for the first time that such an incident happened in Bengal. In June 2015, Partha De was found living in his ancestral mansion in the posh south Kolkata’s 3-Robinson Street with the skeleton of his dead sister and the remains of two pet dogs.Partha was also suffering from some mental problem, and after the incident, he moved to another house in Kolkata’s Port area. A few months later, he was also found dead in his apartment.