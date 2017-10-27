Sonia Gandhi Complains of Stomach Pain, Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi
According to sources, the Congress President was rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation.
A file photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was on a visit to Shimla, was on Friday rushed back to the national capital and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of stomach upset.
D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said that Gandhi, 70, is under observation.
"Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 pm on Friday. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation," said Rana in a statement.
According to sources, Gandhi was rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation.
A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.
Party sources said her condition was stable.
