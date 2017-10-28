Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi/Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on Friday evening after she complained of upset stomach, was discharged on Saturday.
According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi had recovered from upset stomach and was discharged on Saturday at 4 pm.
"Her condition at the time of discharge was stable and she has been advised rest," Dr Rana said.
Gandhi, 70, was last evening rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation. A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.
Ma was in Shimla & caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she's much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 27, 2017
