1-min read

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi had recovered from upset stomach and she has been advised rest.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2017, 5:30 PM IST
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi/Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on Friday evening after she complained of upset stomach, was discharged on Saturday.

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi had recovered from upset stomach and was discharged on Saturday at 4 pm.




"Her condition at the time of discharge was stable and she has been advised rest," Dr Rana said.

Gandhi, 70, was last evening rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation. A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.
