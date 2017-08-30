Sons Abandon 65-yr-old Father in Bihar Hospital, He Hopes They Will be Back

: Sixty-five-year old Bano Shah, a father of two sons, spent everything to raise them, but they don't give two hoots about him. Shah, nothing but skins and bones, was abandoned by his sons after they admitted him to a hospital in Begusarai district.Other patients at the district hospital are now donating money for his medicine and food, keeping him alive. A doctor suggested Shah he report the matter to police. Shah, in tears, clung on to doctor's feet and sought mercy for them. "Please forgive them. I do not want to see them in jail till I am alive."Hospital superintendent Doctor Nishant told News18 that Bano Shah, a resident of Singhia village in Samastipur district, was brought to the hospital on August 4 by his two sons. His pelvic bone had broken."We conducted tests and started treating him. His sons inquired about the expenses which we communicated to them. They left the hospital never to return. When we tried to talk to them on mobile, one of his sons replied that 'let him die. We don’t care,'" the doctor said.The hospital administration said that Bano Shah was now completely fit to be discharged, but no one from his family was heeding their requests.Bano Shah is still clinging to the hope that his sons would come and take him back home. He says, “I fell down in the house which caused a fracture. My sons admitted me and deposited some money, also. But I have not seen them ever since. They will definitely come back one day.”