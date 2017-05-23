Soon, Aadhaar to be Mandatory For School Exam in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The UP Board of Secondary Education has made it compulsory for candidates to enter their Aadhaar number while filling out their examination form for Board exams.

The move is aimed at curbing dubious filing of forms and fraudulent registrations.

“The government wants to link with Aadhaar so that each student has an individual identity and fraudulent registrations for class IX and XI and dubious filing of forms for classes X and XII can be curbed,” said UPBSE secretary Shail Yadav.

All district inspectors of schools (DIOS) have been instructed to add Aadhaar details of all students and U-DISE code of the school at the time of filing online forms for registration and examinations. The directives are applicable to all government and self-financed schools affiliated to UP Board.

“A valid Aadhaar number will leave no scope for fraudulent registration or impersonation in UP Board exams,” added Yadav.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued a WhatsApp number for people to lodge complaints of any wrongdoing during examination procedures. UP is infamous for the cheating mafia, which according to officials comprised of self-financed colleges creating fake enrolments, in connivance with education officials.