DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Soon, Aadhaar to be Mandatory For School Exam in Uttar Pradesh
File photo of Aadhaar card.
Lucknow: The UP Board of Secondary Education has made it compulsory for candidates to enter their Aadhaar number while filling out their examination form for Board exams.
The move is aimed at curbing dubious filing of forms and fraudulent registrations.
“The government wants to link with Aadhaar so that each student has an individual identity and fraudulent registrations for class IX and XI and dubious filing of forms for classes X and XII can be curbed,” said UPBSE secretary Shail Yadav.
“A valid Aadhaar number will leave no scope for fraudulent registration or impersonation in UP Board exams,” added Yadav.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued a WhatsApp number for people to lodge complaints of any wrongdoing during examination procedures. UP is infamous for the cheating mafia, which according to officials comprised of self-financed colleges creating fake enrolments, in connivance with education officials.
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Takes The Plunge In A Dreamy Gold Gown On Cannes Red Carpet
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Video - Remembering Nicky Hayden, the Nicest Man in Grand Prix Racing
- Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Nitin Tomar Becomes Highest Paid Player
- An Opportunity For Manchester United To Provide Healing Touch to Their City