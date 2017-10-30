Soon, Bengaluru to Reserve 20% Parking Space on Brigade Road for Women

: In what seems to be a pro-women push ahead of the elections in the state, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bengaluru civic body, has ushered in a plan to reserve 20% parking space on Brigade Road for women. The state government said that the decision has been taken to make the city safer for women, particularly at night.The civic body has said the model will be replicated in all major areas across the city. Brigade Road is the area in hear of Bengaluru from where pictures of molestation of women during New Year's Eve had gone viral."As of now there is some work going on the street. The reserved parking lot will open around end of November or early December. We have decided to give designated parking for women because after work hours, they had to park quite far from where they would usually be to shop, eat or just have a good time. We're doing this to make it easier and safer for them," said BBMP mayor Sampath Raj.Brigade Road Association head Suhail Yousuf thought that this was necessary in times of women being equal to men. "They are working, they have night shifts. I think this step is important in Bengaluru. I think this is a first of a kind initiative in the country," Yousuf toldThe move was also lauded by locals in Bengaluru, with many saying that the initiative was bound to ensure that women felt safe and comfortable.