Soon, Madhya Pradesh May Slash VAT on Petrol-Diesel After Gujarat

Under immense pressure to slash VAT on petrol-diesel, Madhya Pradesh could come out with a breather for the commoners in next couple of days.Responding to queries from mediapersons regarding VAT cut of 4% announced by the Gujarat government on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya said that the state has to wait for a day or two for any announcement on the matter.Till recent past the finance minister was firm on no-VAT cut stand but things turned around drastically as Centre waived off Rs 2 in excise duty on petrol-diesel and advised stated to also slash VAT by at least 5%.Gujarat, the first one among states, has followed suit by curtailing VAT by 4%.Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had hinted possible rollback in VAT ahead of Diwali.After Maharashtra, MP stands second in terms of high VAT levied on petroleum products. Interestingly like Gujarat, MP too faces assembly polls next year.