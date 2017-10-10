कभी दही हांडी,आज पटाखा ,कल को हो सकता है प्रदूषण का हवाला देकर मोमबत्ती और अवार्ड वापसी गैंग हिंदुओ की चिता जलाने पर भी याचिका डाल दे ! — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 10, 2017

hi: Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, known for his ‘twitter-happy’ ways, has once again kicked up a storm on social media by insinuating that Hindu cremations could be the next tradition on the chopping block after the Supreme Court ban on firecrackers.Weighing in on the apex court’s ruling, Roy smelled a communal conspiracy that is one by one targeting all Hindu rituals. “First Dahi Handi, now crackers. You never know, tomorrow the award wapsi brigade and those carrying out candle marches might file a litigation against the last rites ritual of Hindus, too," he tweeted on Tuesday.Speaking to CNN-News18, he said that he, as a Hindu, feels unhappy with the restrictions placed on bursting of crackers. But he defended his comments, saying that he has not “crossed his constitutional limits. I am entitled to my opinion”.When asked if he was not concerned about the poor air quality in Delhi, he said he was aware of the situation, but argued that “Diwali happens only once a year.”The SC had on Monday banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1 to prevent the formation of a toxic haze over the capital like last year. “We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity,” the court said.Many on social media, however, denounced the verdict on the grounds that it was a Diwali dampener and encroached upon their religion. Posts alleging the beginning of an “Islamic rule” trended on social media sites all day.Among those criticising the verdict was author Chetan Bhagat, who said the ban on firecrackers was akin to banning Christmas trees on Christmas and slaughter of goats on Bakri-Eid.When a Twitter user pointed out to Bhagat that bursting of crackers leads to pollution, the author suggested that there were better ways to combat pollution. “It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans," he tweeted.Bhagat also went on to say that those wanting to reform festivals like Diwali, should "show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore."This is not the first time Roy has courted controversy. A couple of months ago, he had dug out a 1946 diary entry made by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who later founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. It stated that “the Hindu-Muslim problem won’t be solved without a Civil War”.The tweet had drawn sharp criticism from all quarters, with many reminding him that he is no longer an RSS member and now holds a constitutional post.