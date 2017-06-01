Sorry Judge, Peacocks Get Pregnant by Having Sex and we Have Proof

New Delhi: A Rajasthan High Court judge on Wednesday said the peacock was the national bird of India because it was ‘celibate’ and the peahens reproduced after swallowing the tears of the male. Within minutes after the judge’s interview was aired on CNN-News18, one of the most searched items on Google was “How do peacocks have sex?”

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even Lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head,” Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma had said.

When a peacock fans its feathers and walks around strutting his stuff, the Rajasthan HC judge thought it was a pretty sight. Sure, we did too. Only that the sight was one that reportedly gave Darwin a headache. But the genius that the man was, he soon realized that the very sight of those feathers made peahens weak in their knees. The peacock and his plumage were the bird’s signal to his mate. Or any peahen who would consider him beautiful enough for her time.

Sorry, dear judge, you clearly got it wrong. Not only do peacocks mate, but they are also the biggest ‘playboys’ on this planet. If this study is to be believed, peacocks think of other females even when they are mating! Peahens, on the other hand, always want to mate with the most dominant male. Sex is always on their minds and they are not shedding tears over it.

Now, we have some ‘rare’ proof of peacocks mating.