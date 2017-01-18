»
1-min read

Soumya Seth Ties The Knot With Arun Kapoor

News18.com

First published: January 18, 2017, 4:13 PM IST | Updated: 27 mins ago
Image: Somya Seth

TV actress Soumya Seth, who earned fame with serials like Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, V The Serial and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat tied the knot with Arun Kapoor. Their wedding pictures have already taken the internet by storm.

#SOARwedding @somyaseth @theboyak

A video posted by Fans Maher Zain & Somya Seth (@sucimd_mahersomya_obsessed) on

The actress looked stunning in her Mehendi ceremony and even prettier on her wedding day. She chose an orange hued lehenga for the big night. The two of the made for a picture perfect couple.

The couple even threw a lavish reception for their close friends and family members. Soumya looked gorgeous in a white gown while Arun looked dapper in a two-piece suit.

#somyaseth #somyalover #myrapunzel #dance #SOARwedding #preetygirl @somyaseth

A video posted by Fans Maher Zain & Somya Seth (@sucimd_mahersomya_obsessed) on

Soumya, who has always been active on social media, keeps offering glimpses of her special moments.

We rise in love ..#SOAR #us #forever

A photo posted by Somya Seth (@somyaseth) on

