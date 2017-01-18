Soumya Seth Ties The Knot With Arun Kapoor
Image: Somya Seth
TV actress Soumya Seth, who earned fame with serials like Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, V The Serial and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat tied the knot with Arun Kapoor. Their wedding pictures have already taken the internet by storm.
The actress looked stunning in her Mehendi ceremony and even prettier on her wedding day. She chose an orange hued lehenga for the big night. The two of the made for a picture perfect couple.
The couple even threw a lavish reception for their close friends and family members. Soumya looked gorgeous in a white gown while Arun looked dapper in a two-piece suit.
Soumya, who has always been active on social media, keeps offering glimpses of her special moments.
