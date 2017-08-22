South Delhi Burglar Who Used to Target Politicians, Bureaucrats Arrested

He is a graphic designer by day and a thief by night. Meet Siddharth Mehrotra, who would break into the houses of politicians and bureaucrats in the night.Mehrotra, who hails from a well-to-do family, was arrested along with two other accomplices along with the stolen booty which includes a luxury sedan, expensive watches and cash money.In the past few months, there was a rise in the incidents of house burglaries in Vasant Kunj area and a police team was formed to identify the burglars.During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage of the area and statements of people who were arrested earlier on similar charges.After conducting a recce in Vasant Kunj, the accused realized that there is no way the residents can communicate with the security guards in the residential blocks as there is no intercom system. Also, vehicles entering the blocks are not checked, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh.“Mehrotra, along with his associate Anurag Singh, would enter the blocks and park his car. They used to target the houses belong to politicians, bureaucrats and senior officers by reading the nameplate on the main door,” the DCP said.Mehrotra would ring the door bell and if someone came out, he would say that he had rung the bell by mistake. If there was no response, he would break into the house, while Singh would stand outside to keep watch.Finally, police stumbled upon some crucial information about Mehrotra on Google. The team found that “an officer’s son”, Siddharth Mehrotra, was arrested by Noida Police in 2015, the police said.His Facebook photos showed his face and body structure to be quite similar to the burglar seen in CCTV footages procured from various houses in south Delhi, where he had allegedly committed burglaries. One of these photos on Facebook also showed Mehrotra posing in a car in Ladakh on July 30. Police traced the car to his friend, Vikas Kumar and finally nabbed the accused on August 15.During interrogation, he revealed that he and his associates used to sell the stolen items to a man identified as Jitender (29), who was later nabbed from near the Red Fort.Anurag Singh was also arrested and the police also recovered a Chevrolet Cruze car used in the crime, 11 stolen gold chains, four rings, eight pairs of earrings, two gold bangles, USD 200, one lakh Indonesian Rupiah, 20 Nepali rupees, one LED TV, Sony Play Station, VR Player, a laptop and Tissot Watch were recovered, the police said.The police officer said the accused were fond of living a luxurious life and buying branded clothes and also spend the money on high-end gadgets. Mehrotra belongs to a well-educated family and his father is a retired bank official. He holds a diploma in Animation. He had even bought a Chevrolet Cruze from the loot money.