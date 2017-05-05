South Kashmir Situation Challenging, Cause For Concern: CRPF

Srinagar: The CRPF on Friday termed the situation in south Kashmir as challenging and a cause for concern, saying militancy is on the rise there as many locals were joining the militants' ranks.

"The situation in south Kashmir is challenging. The militancy is on the rise there and many locals are joining the militants. It is a cause for concern. Keeping that in view, the intensity of (anti-militancy) operations has increased in that area," Inspector General, CRPF, Srinagar, Ravideep Sahi told reporters here.

He was speaking to reporters at a talent hunt sporting event organised by the CRPF.

He was speaking to reporters at a talent hunt sporting event organised by the CRPF.

The army, CRPF, J&K Police and BSF are here and all these operations keep on happening. And based on a particular security situation which erupts and based on intelligence inputs, these operations happen and will keep happening in the near future as well," he said, responding to a question on Thursday's massive anti-militancy operation in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The CRPF IG, however, refused to state whether the operation was successful or not. "I cannot say about this particular operation because it is not in my operational area. But yes, any operation that is carried out, its positive impact remains there because the troops go out to dominate the area, cordon and searches take place, that always remains successful," he said.

Sahi said the operation was undertaken to create a sense of security among the people in south Kashmir which has witnessed a spurt in militancy-related incidents including attacks on banks.

"To stop that (attacks on banks and cash-vans), a large scale cordon and search operation is underway since the last two-three days. It is underway to create a sense of security among people and stop looting and killings, he said.

He said the security forces would handle the threats made to security personnel by the militants recently. "It is very unfortunate that the local men of police, CRPF or army are being threatened. If someone joins the force, it gives them employment and through this employment, he looks after his parents and family and focuses on the education of his children. These threats are not good and I think we all - CRPF, army, J&K police will handle it," he said.

He said there would be a coordinated security scheme for this year's annual Amarnath Yatra, which also passes through south Kashmir.

"Our endeavour will be that the security arrangements for the yatra - whether it is (RoP) road-opening party, route security, shrine security and all the other things – go better," he said.

He said the security forces would try to follow the feedback they got last year which is operationally relevant this year too.

"We will see about installation of CCTV cameras (as well)," he added.

Sahi said the security agencies had inputs about the movement of militants in the summer capital here as well.

Inputs which are with us suggest that militants do come and go in Srinagar, but we do not have any information about their permanent bases (in the city) so far. But they move here and we have information about that," he said.

Asked about militant videos posted on social media, the CRPF IG said "On the basis of technical inputs and the technology which is with us to stop this, we will use that so that once it (social media) is banned, it is banned".

He said involving youth in sporting activities would have an impact on the student protests across the valley. "We are very hopeful and we always believe in the right intentions. Everything starts with the intention and our intentions are very noble that we should engage the young boys and girls into these kind of activities. I am hopeful that these kind of activities, sporting activities, will have an impact on that (protests)," he said.

Sahi said though such activities would not end the issue of Kashmir, they are an opportunity to engage the youth.

"When the situation is not good, it becomes more important that these kind of activities be there so that the energy of youths gets channelised. We have seen that girls and boys are very keen to take part in sports.”

"This is an opportunity. This will not be able to end issue of Kashmir, but this is a small effort to engage the youth. And the youth are more willing to get engaged. Only thing is that they require an opportunity," he said, adding the local youth are ready to channelise their energy in a positive manner.