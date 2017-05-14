DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Andaman & Nicobar Islands: IMD
The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is May 17. (Image for representation only. Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon has covered the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the IMD said on Sunday.
IMD Director General K G Ramesh, however, said it was too early to forecast whether the monsoon would hit the Kerala coast ahead of schedule. The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is June 1.
The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is May 17.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours," the IMD said.