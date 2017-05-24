X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Spark in Delhi Metro Coach Creates Panic, Passengers Deboarded
(Picture courtesy: Twitter) (Representative Image)
New Delhi: A spark in a Delhi Metro coach on Wednesday caused panic and led to passengers being deboarded on the track between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations.
"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk.
There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
"The train was replaced... The spark triggered panic among passengers but all are safe. Services have resumed now," he said.
First Published: May 24, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
Recommended For You
- May 24, 2004: When Hussain Walked Into the Sunset On His Own Terms
- Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Launched in India for Rs 27.68 Lakhs
- Aishwarya, Aaradhya Look Like Real Life Princesses In This Recent Photo
- Sachin - A Billion Dreams: Virat Kohli & Co to Watch Movie Together
- Roger Moore Had Prouder Achievements Than Playing James Bond