Special Assembly Session to be Convened for Tabling of Solar Scam Report

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to convene a special Assembly session next month to table the judicial commission report on the solar scam, days after it ordered a vigilance probe against former chief minister Oommen Chandy in connection with the scandal.A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resolved to recommend to governor Justice P Sathasivam that a special session be convened on November 9, to table the Solar scam probe report, an official release here said.The state government also decided to seek expert legal opinion from former Kerala High Court Chief Justice Arijit Pasayat on further steps to be taken on the report, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.The government's decision comes in the backdrop of the demand made by the Congress-led UDF Opposition to make public the commission report with Chandy seeking a copy of it to know about the "facts and findings" of the commission.The state government, after seeking legal opinion on the report submitted last month by Justice Sivarajan Commission, had on October 11 decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe the multi-crore scam.Announcing the probe, Chief Minister Vijayan had said a criminal case would be registered and an Special Investigation Team would probe allegations of rape levelled by Saritha S Nair, the main accused in the scam, against some politicians in her July 17, 2013 letter.In a related development, Nair on Thursday submitted to the chief minister a complaint in which she reiterated her allegations.Sources in the chief minister's office said the complaint has been forwarded to state DGP Loknath Behra for further action.Besides Chandy, the government had also decided to order a probe on October 11 against former ministers Aryadan Mohamed and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan after registering a case against them.The commission was appointed by the previous Chandy government after allegations surfaced about duping of several people of crores of rupees by prime accused Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, who offered them solar panel solutions.Some Congress state ministers, MPs and MLAs were named by Saritha in the letter written by her when she was behind bars in connection with the solar scam.