Speeding BMW Rams into Cab Killing its Driver Near IIT Delhi

New Delhi: A speeding BMW rammed into a cab killing its driver on the spot near New Delhi's IIT on Sunday night.

The driver of BMW, who was speeding at high speed, lost control and hit the private cab.

One dead as two cars rammed into each other near Delhi's Munirka area in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/dHkVNtszTK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

The wagon was being driven by one Nazarul, a native of West Bengal.



The BMW driver fled from the spot after the accident.

According to police, both the cars were coming from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar.

"A witness informed there were several youngsters in the BMW car, said Khairul Islam, owner of the cab.