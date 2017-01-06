SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Hydraulic Faliure

First published: January 6, 2017, 10:55 AM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet aircraft with 176 persons onboard made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi on Friday following partial failure of the hydraulic system.

All passengers and crew of SpiceJet flight SG 136 are safe, the airline said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed at around 0845 hours, airport sources said.

"SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due loss of hydraulic fluid.

"The crew carried out the emergency procedure and landed safely at Delhi. The ATC was kept in the loop. It was an uneventful landing," the airline said.

The aircraft had 176 persons, including crew, on board.

(with inputs from PTI)