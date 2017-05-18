SPO Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir's Old Srinagar City

Srinagar: Terrorists on Thursday lobbed a grenade at a police station in old Srinagar city, injuring a policeman.

The grenade exploded in the compound of the police station in Safakadal, a police official said.

A special police officer (SPO) Samir Ahmad was injured in the incident, the official said.

He said the injured cop has been shifted to police control room hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

