X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
SPO Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir's Old Srinagar City
Representative Image.
Srinagar: Terrorists on Thursday lobbed a grenade at a police station in old Srinagar city, injuring a policeman.
The grenade exploded in the compound of the police station in Safakadal, a police official said.
A special police officer (SPO) Samir Ahmad was injured in the incident, the official said.
He said the injured cop has been shifted to police control room hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
ALSO READ: In Kashmir, Arun Jaitley Asks Army to Give 'Befitting Reply' at Border
First Published: May 18, 2017, 5:28 PM IST
